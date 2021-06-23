The Brookhaven Police Department announced one of its top officers has been named the new chief for the Morrow Police Department.
Maj. Renan Lopez de Azua was born in Puerto Rico but grew up in Morrow and graduated from Morrow High School. He is the second Brookhaven officer named police chief for another Georgia city and the first Puerto Rican law enforcement agency leader in the state. Lopez was confirmed by the Morrow City Council at its June 8 meeting and sworn in at its June 22 meeting.
“I am humbled and grateful for the opportunity to serve my hometown as their chief of police, and look forward to the opportunity to be part of the growth of the city,” he said in a news release.
Lopez, who started his law enforcement career with the Clayton County Police Department in 2003, earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Perdue University and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Miami. He has been accepted into the University of Louisville’s Southern Police Institute and plans to attend in fall 2022.
Lopez, who joined the Brookhaven Police in 2013 when it was formed, most recently served as Commander for its patrol division, the department’s largest and most visible group of officers.
“Lopez has been instrumental in the development of the Brookhaven Police Department and committed to our principles of community involvement and professional development. We wish him success as chief in Morrow,” Brookhaven Police Chief Gary Yandura said in the release.
In 2016, Brookhaven Lt. Tyrone Oliver was named Social Circle’s police chief. He later served as the city’s deputy city manager until he was chosen in July by Gov. Brian Kemp to lead the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice.
