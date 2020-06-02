The Brookhaven Police Department has added vehicular homicide to its list of charges filed against a drunk driver accused of hitting an elderly woman walking on the sidewalk in a hit-and-run crash after she died at a local hospital.
According to a news release, May 21 at about 6:03 p.m. in front of 3833 Peachtree Road, Sima Pevzner, 89, of Brookhaven, was walking properly on the sidewalk, northbound along Peachtree, when she was hit by a car leaving the Atler at Brookhaven Apartment homes.
Following an investigation, officers determined Patricia Warrington Long, 53, of Brookhaven, hit Pevzner with her car, a 2012 Toyota Camry.
“Ms. Long failed to maintain lane and drove onto the sidewalk, striking Ms. Pevzner,” the release stated. “The crash caused serious injuries to Ms. Pevzner, and she was transported to an area hospital. After the crash, Ms. Long failed to stop at the scene of the crash, failed to render aid, failed to contact emergency medical services or law enforcement, and instead fled from the scene.”
Pevzner died at the hospital May 31 due to the injuries sustained in the crash, the police said in a June 2 news release. Witnesses to the wreck remained at the scene and provided the police with a description of Long and her vehicle. Shortly after that she was located and arrested by officers.
Long was taken the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Jail. Following Pevzner’s death, Long was also charged with homicide by vehicle in the first degree, a felony, on top of the four felonies and three misdemeanors she was already charged with.
The crash remains under investigation, and anyone who witnessed it is asked to call the police’s traffic safety unit at 404-637-0748.
