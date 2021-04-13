The Brookhaven and Decatur police departments are seeking the public’s help in finding a suspect wanted for armed robberies in both cities last summer.
According to an April 13 news release, Christian Kwan Hunt, 21, is accused of robbing a T-Mobile store at 410 Church St. in Decatur June 8 and then robbing a Wing Stop restaurant at 4060 Peachtree Road in Brookhaven three days later.
In the T-Mobile robbery, the suspect brandished a silver handgun and demanded cash from the register. After receiving the money, he fled on foot. In the Wing Stop robbery, the suspect again pointed a silver handgun at the clerk and demanded cash from the register. After getting the money, he again fled on foot.
Hunt is described as a Black male with a light complexion, 6 feet tall, with tattoos on his left arm and the right side of his neck. He may be in Lithonia/DeKalb County and also has ties to Dooly County. He may frequent or regularly utilize MARTA.
Anyone with information about these robberies or the suspect is asked to contact Brookhaven Police at 404-637-0636 or the Decatur Police at 404-373-6551 or to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Tips can be submitted anonymously at 404-577-8477 or online at http://bit.ly/3i0F6OY. Witnesses do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for a cash reward.
