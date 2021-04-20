It’s official.
Following over a year of dormancy due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Atlanta is returning to the Fox Theatre in Midtown this summer and will lead off with the blockbuster musical “Hamilton.”
In an April 19 news release, Broadway in Atlanta announced its 40th anniversary season will open with “Hamilton,” which is about founding father Alexander Hamilton and will be performed at the Fox Aug. 24 through Sept 26.
In 2016 the musical was nominated for a record 16 Tony Awards and won 11. “Hamilton” previously was performed at the Fox in 2018 and was scheduled for spring 2020 before the pandemic postponed its return.
In a March interview with the Neighbor, Russ Belin, vice president for the Southeast region for Broadway Across America, the New York-based parent company for Broadway in Atlanta, said he’s excited about the series returning to the Fox.
“Right now it’s March and we’re not scheduled (to resume shows) until Aug. (24). That feels like enough time,” he said, adding the fact that any Georgian 16 and older can get the vaccine helps. “There will still be requirements and health and safety protocols the Fox Theatre will require. We’ll continue to work with state and local officials to manage that process. Hopefully everyone will do their part and get vaccinated, and we can open in that time frame.”
“Hamilton” will kick off Broadway in Atlanta’s 2021-22 season as part of its additional show options. The season’s lineup includes newer musicals about star musicians (“Ain’t Too Proud – The Story Of The Temptations” and “Beautiful – The Carole King Musical” and old favorites such as “Fiddler On The Roof” and “Jesus Christ Superstar.”
“We’re greatly optimistic about the return of Broadway to the city of Atlanta and thrilled to share the news that shows previously announced for the 40th Anniversary season will remain available to patrons under a revised schedule,” Belin said in the release. “We are thankful to our patrons for their patience, flexibility and love of Broadway, which has been an incredible support and inspiration during this extended intermission.
“We look forward to welcoming theatergoers back to the Fox Theatre in 2021 for what is expected to be an unforgettable season and the long-awaited return of Broadway.”
The 2021-22 season is as follows:
♦ Nov. 9 through 14: “Fiddler On The Roof”
♦ Jan. 25 through 30: “Tootsie”
♦ March 8 through 13: “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life And Times Of The Temptations”
♦ April 19 through 24, 2022: “Jesus Christ Superstar”
♦ June 2 through 12, 2022: Disney’s “Frozen”
♦ July 19 through 24, 2022: “Mean Girls”
Additional show options that can be added to a season subscription include:
♦ Aug. 24 through Sept 26: “Hamilton”
♦ Dec. 7 through 12: Dr. Seuss’ “How The Grinch Stole Christmas! Musical”
♦ May 20 through 22, 2022: “Beautiful – The Carole King Musical”
♦ July 8 through 10, 2022: Blue Man Group
Broadway in Atlanta and the Fox are partnering to make sure the venue and the series follow all health and safety measures amid the pandemic.
All current subscribers already have been contacted about their subscriptions to the season, and new subscriptions are on sale. Single-show tickets will go on sale at a date to be determined. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit atlanta.broadway.com.
