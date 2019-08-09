Six north Georgia BMW dealers are joining forces to raise money for Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities (ARMHC).
Athens BMW, Global Imports, Nalley BMW of Decatur, BMW of Gwinnett Place, BMW of South Atlanta and United BMW have teamed up to support the nonprofit for the 12th consecutive year of its annual car raffle. Last year, proceeds from the BMW raffle surpassed the $1.6 million mark.
ARMHC is a nonprofit that keeps families with sick children close to each other and the medical care their child needs by providing a home away from home. Through its three core programs, the Ronald McDonald House, the Ronald McDonald Family Room and the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile, it has served more than 50,000 families since 1979.
Raffle tickets are $100 each, and 100% of the net proceeds go to support the ARMHC programs. Tickets are available until Nov. 4 by visiting www.winabmw.com or by calling 678-704-8083.
This year’s grand prize winner will choose their favorite between a 2020 BMW 330i Sedan (valued at $50,045), a BMW X3 ($50,995) or a BMW Z4 Roadster ($54,295). The second prize is a series of VIP suite tickets to the Celine Dion concert and the Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United and Atlanta Braves games. Third prize is a weeklong test drive in a 2019 or 2020 model BMW of your choice (subject to availability). Fourth prize is two round-trip tickets on Southwest Airlines, and the fifth prize is a $500 Macy’s shopping spree.
“The local BMW dealers are proud to celebrate 12 years of a partnership that has made a difference in the lives of thousands of local families,” Frederick Valdez, Southern region marketing manager for BMW of North America LLC, said in a news release. “We believe that no child should have to face their treatment without the love and support of their mom or dad. Thankfully the Ronald McDonald House is there to offer families of sick children a comfortable place to stay near the hospital and all the comforts of home when they need it most.”
Since the annual car raffle began more than 20 years ago, more than $2.6 million has been raised to help fund the operations of ARMHC.
