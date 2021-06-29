A year after it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta’s Fashion Play benefit successfully returned, raising $85,000 for its one-to-one mentoring programs.
Taking place June 16 at the Cator Woolford Gardens in DeKalb County, the event combined fashion and football and included partnerships with Dillard’s, Atlanta Falcons and Fox 5 Atlanta.
The roster of participants included former NFL players Brian Finneran, Michael Jenkins, Dorsey Levens, D.J. Shockley, Michael Turner and Roddy White, Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders, mascot Freddie Falcon and Bigs and Littles from the Big Brothers Big Sisters program. Current Atlanta Falcons players Mike Davis, Josh Harris, Grady Jarrett and Isaiah Oliver joined virtually.
The event was hosted by former Falcons wide receiver Harry Douglas, and co-chaired by Amy Agami and Angela Blank.
“Fashion Play 2021 was such a great event and I was honored to once again serve as co-chair,” Blank, also a Big Brothers Big Sisters board member, said in a news release,. “Our Bigs and Littles stole the show and the partnership with Dillard’s brought the event to the next level. We are grateful to all of the sponsors and supporters who stand behind this wonderful organization.”
Fashion Play benefitted Big Brothers Big Sisters, a nonprofit that creates and supports one-to-one mentoring relationships that spark the power and promise of youth. It annually serves about 1,200 children from 12 metro Atlanta counties.
For more information, visit bbbsatl.org.
