Meet the candidates

Name, age: Beth Beskin, 60

Occupation: lawyer

Education: bachelor’s degree in geology from Tulane University, 1981; master’s degree in geology from the University of New Orleans, 1983; juris doctor degree from Louisiana State University, 1989

Family: husband Jim; two adult daughters: Alison and Claire

Campaign website: www.bethbeskin.com

Name, age: Charlie Bethel, 44

Occupation: Georgia Supreme Court justice

Education: bachelor’s degree in business administration, management, and juris doctor degree from the University of Georgia, 1998 and 2001, respectively

Family: wife Lynsey; three children: Henry, 17, Jeb, 15, and Joanna, 8

Campaign website: www.charliebethel.org