Meet the candidates

Name, age: Sharon Beasley-Teague, 68

Occupation: state lawmaker and retired machinist with Lockheed Martin

Education: bachelor’s degree from Indiana College of Business Technology; attended Georgia State University for nursing classes

Family: divorced; one adult daughter, Ivy

Top three issues: A. Reapportionment will be key; my vote on that committee will help to ensure fair representation. B. Medicaid expansion: COVID-19 has shown us how important health care is to our families and the economy. C. Criminal justice reform: recent events and the tragic deaths in our state show the need for reform; I will work with and support the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus’ proposed solutions and legislation; abolishing the death penalty is also my primary goal.

Campaign website: sharonbeasleyteague.wixsite.com/teague

Name, age: Mandisha A. Thomas, 45

Occupation: executive director of Luke 17 & Associates LLC

Education: bachelor’s degree in political science from Grambling State University, 1997; master’s degree in administration from Central Michigan University, 2004

Family: single

Top three issues: smart cities, environmental justice (stopping illegal wasted dumping, eliminating food deserts, increasing public transit access and protecting and adding greenspace) and quality healthcare

Campaign website: mandishathomas.com