“Immediately hiring — with $1,000.” So reads a “Warehouse Assistant” job posting this week for Amazon’s distribution warehouse in Dedham, Massachusetts, where new hires can earn up to $18 an hour and pick up $100 bonus on day one if they can prove they’re vaccinated against COVID-19. For certain workers and shifts, those who sign up before June 20 can nab a $1,000 bonus. The recently announced ...