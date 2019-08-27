Heritage Sandy Springs Museum and Park’s 2019 Concerts by the Springs series will close with Band X, a high-octane group featuring rock and roll hits from the ’70s through today.
The Atlanta-based group’s performance is set for Sept. 8 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on the Sandy Springs Society Entertainment Lawn.
"My goal for our group, whenever we play, is for those who hear us depart our concert feeling as though they had been listening to the original artist who recorded the songs we played for them on stage," said David Cole, Band X’s founder and leader.
Cole said his priority each time the band performs is the quality of its music.
Band X, which performed at the concert series three years ago, is described in a news release on the event as a high-energy group of musicians and lead singers.
According to Cole, his group has shared the stage with such notable individual artists and bands as Rick Springfield, Bad Company, Starship and Collective Soul, among others.
This marks the 23rd year of Concerts by the Spring and, Cole said, "Playing at a festival-style event like this is something our group very much enjoys, as the audience attending an event like this views it as a family outing."
“No two shows from Band X are ever alike, and audience participation is a must,” he said. “We want the audience to have the time of their life."
Each of the group’s performances is tailored to suit the event, and Band X’s songs range from classic rock, R&B and jazz to pop and traditional favorites and they do it with style.
This season of Heritage’s concert series has offered something for all ages, the release stated.
“We have thoroughly enjoyed the 2019 Concert by the Springs series. Every band has been a pleasure and we’ve had great crowds, even when the threat of rain clouded just about every concert.,” Heritage Executive Director Carol Thompson said. "We are excited about Band X coming to perform on this final concert of the season.
“They are fun and high energy, and we know the crowd will enjoy dancing and singing along, and we can't wait for Band X to rock the park."
Cristina Quinones will sing the national anthem prior to the concert. She is an Atlanta native born of Mexican and Puerto Rican parents, the release stated. She has been singing to audiences nationally since she was 12 and received the Georgia Music Hall of Fame’s Horizon Award.
Concertgoers are encouraged to arrive early to picnic with family and friends. Gates open at 5 p.m. Blankets, lawn chairs and coolers are welcomed, but no outside tables are permitted. Smoking is prohibited and no pets are allowed, except for special service animals.
Additional food will be available for purchase on site from specialty food vendors or food trucks. Beer, wine, sodas, and water will be available for sale, with proceeds going to benefit Heritage.
Although the concert is free, Heritage welcomes a suggested donation of $5 per person at the gate.
For more information, visit www.heritagesandysprings.org or email events@heritagesandysprings.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.