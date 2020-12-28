The Atlanta Wedding Extravaganza, formerly the Bridal Extravaganza of Atlanta, is going virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic but will include two in-person events.
With most weddings postponed in 2020 because of the outbreak, the nuptials are expected to make a comeback in 2021. Set for Jan. 23 through 29, the Extravaganza will help couples get creative about dates, guest lists, catering and more.
At the event engaged couples will:
♦ meet with vendors through interactive web chats
♦ register for ultimate wedding/honeymoon giveaways
♦ receive door prizes from all vendors
♦ get tips and ideas, from signature drinks to fashion and decor
♦ and, if they upgrade to VIP, they can get curbside pickup of cake tastings, flowers, vendor gifts and more to sample from home, as well as special access to its VIP room with exclusive deals and items
Though the Extravaganza is virtual, it will include two in-person events for couples who opt for the
VIP upgrade:
♦ A videotaped New York-style bridal fashion show will take place Jan. 14 at 6:30 p.m. at The Fox Theatre (660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta). Limited tickets will be available to this year’s in-person, socially distanced show – about 60 guests (30 brides, plus one), as well as bridal vendors. The fashion show will feature new looks by local wedding attire boutiques for brides, grooms and attendants; reserved seating; a glass of champagne, savory bites and wedding cake samples; live entertainment and gifts.
♦ The Curbside Experience is scheduled for Jan. 23 at Mason Fine Art (415 Plasters Ave., Atlanta). At this event, brides and grooms will receive gift boxes containing samples of wedding cakes, flowers and gifts. It’s a special event complete with live entertainment, making it like a drive-through celebration of engaged couples.
“Couples and vendors will need to be creative and flexible in many ways,” Shelly Danz, the Extravaganza’s producer, said in a news release. “Beyond the basics for pandemic-times safety, we’re looking at date challenges, technology options for connecting with guests remotely and many other details. We’re excited to help talented wedding pros show couples how to navigate this unusual time in innovative ways, while creating a party-like atmosphere for brides and grooms to enjoy the planning process.
“The VIP curbside experience allows brides and grooms to enjoy a drive-through celebration with live music and gorgeous décor to pick up vendor gifts to sample at home, at their leisure.”
For the past 10 years, Danz, founder and chief party officer of Atlanta Party Connection, has helped generate imaginative events that help people celebrate their most important milestones. The twice-yearly Extravaganza continues to create experiences that delight couples as they plan their dream weddings and select their vendor team.
According to a national study by The Wedding Report this summer, there will be a 30 to 35% increase in weddings in 2021, following numerous postponements of 2020 dates. Combined with the expected flurry of December proposals (19% of engagements happen in December, according to the WeddingWire Newlywed national report), a wedding boom is expected.
“We’re covering all the most-loved aspects of a wedding expo – fantastic samples, vendors in action, getting questions answered, inspiring with creative displays and images, and fun activities that make it feel like a party,” Danz said. “And we’re doing it in a way that protects the safety of our attendees and vendors.”
General admission tickets are $10 and include a ticket to enter the interactive, personal online Extravaganza, all interactive video sessions, chances to win the ultimate wedding giveaways and much more.
VIP Experience tickets are $20 and includes a ticket to the online Extravaganza, plus curbside pickup of VIP vendor gifts and access to VIP virtual lounge with exclusive deals on vendor services and items. The fashion show tickets are $10 per couple and are sold as an add-on to the VIP ticket.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit atlantaweddingconnection.com.
