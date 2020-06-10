Atlanta residents’ faith in the city’s 1% MOST (municipal option sales tax) for its water/sewer system remains high.
In the June 9 primary election, with 70.98% of precincts reporting, 88.61% of voters cast “yes” ballots to renew the tax.
The ballot asked, “Shall a special 1% sales and use tax be reimposed in the city of Atlanta for a period of time not to exceed 16 calendar quarters (four years) and for the raising of not more than $750 million for the purpose of funding water and sewer costs?”
That vote was to be held with the March 24 presidential primary election but was delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, which also forced the postponement of the May 19 primary and special elections to June 9.
According to the Atlanta Department of Watershed Management’s website, the tax helps pay for an estimated $4 billion in investments to the city’s water and sewer improvements as mandated by its two federal consent decrees. The decrees were issued for combined sewer overflows (CSO) and sanitary sewer overflows (SSO) in 1998 and 1999, respectively.
The website also states the tax has brought in over $1.8 billion in revenue since October 2004 (it was approved by voters in July 2004), and its “revenue has staved off a 25% increase in water/sewer rates.”
“With the help of MOST revenues, the city has: repaired and replaced over 387 miles of aged sewer lines, dramatically decreased the number and volume of sewer spills (62% and 97% reductions, respectively) since 2004, provided over 57 miles of sewer capacity relief throughout the city and supported over $5 billion in development that would not have been possible without upgrades to the sewer system,” the website states.
Among the nation’s 50 largest cities, Atlanta already has the highest monthly residential sewer bill (an average of $140) for typical residential water services (7,500 gallons) and the country’s third highest monthly combined water/sewer bill (just under $200), according to a 2018-19 Black & Veach Management Consulting LLC report. So, no one wants to see a rate increase.
District 7 Atlanta City Councilman Howard Shook, who represents part of Buckhead, said the tax is crucial to the city.
“This is really the only available way to capture revenue from people who use the system but don’t live here,” he said. “They work here; they shop here; they visit here. They leave their mark and wear and tear on the system but don’t pay into it as the ratepayers do.”
