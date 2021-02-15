With icy roadways expected overnight and the morning of Feb. 16, Atlanta Public Schools and Fulton County Schools are taking precautions in different ways.
The Atlanta district will start classes two hours late due to the threat of inclement weather. It’s the first day of in-person classes for students in grades 6-12, which have been learning remotely the entire fall semester and every day of the spring semester since it began Jan. 19. Students in grades preK-2 and 3-5 have been taking face-to-face instruction since Jan. 25 and Feb. 8, respectively.
“As such, if a child’s normal bus pickup time is 6 a.m., they should expect that pick-up to occur at 8 a.m.,” the district stated in a news release. “APS staff should report to schools and office buildings two hours later than their normal reporting time with the exception of essential facilities staff.”
According to the release, the district plans the rest of the day’s schedule to occur as normal.
The Fulton district, which has been using in-person classes for most of the 2020-21 academic year, announced it will switch to online instruction Feb. 16 as a precaution. Classes will begin at the regularly scheduled time.
Teachers and other instructors are expected to work remotely, but non-instructional and administrative employees will come to work two hours late so they can get to work safely. Gov. Brian Kemp has asked all state offices to open on a two-hour delay due to the threat of bad weather conditions.
The Fulton district is expected to return to in-person classes Feb. 17.
