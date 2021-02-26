A year after the COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancellation midway through its schedule, the Atlanta Science Festival is returning March 13 through 27 with a series of more than 80 virtual and in-person events.
“We’re excited about continuing the tradition of Atlanta Science Festival by offering access to science during a time when its impact on the world is so very important and crucial,” Meisa Salaita, executive co-director of Science ATL, the organization hosting the eighth annual festival, said in a news release.
Last year’s fest, which was to take place at sites in DeKalb and Fulton counties, was cancelled a little over a week into the events due to the pandemic. The 2021 festival’s hybrid format offers attendees chances to participate online from the comfort of their own home or at one of its in-person sites.
According to the release, it will include “events about environmental science and climate, opportunities for hands-on experiments, walks and scavenger hunts, deep dives into learning about local organisms, and plenty of other science-based fun.”
Three new signature events highlights the 2021 festival:
♦ Atlanta 40: A celebration of 40 notable organisms of the region featuring entertaining videos created by experts and luminaries, along with mini-conservation challenges for each.
♦ Discovery Walks: Four family friendly, self-guided walks featuring exciting science stops. Pick up a free Discovery Walks map for a COVID-friendly science adventure through some of the coolest neighborhoods and parks in Atlanta.
♦ City Science Quest: With help from your mobile device, uncover Atlanta’s innovations, discoveries and STEM careers by completing missions from the comfort of your own home in this app-based scavenger hunt. Prizes will be awarded for these interactive missions.
Also, the festival is hosing specific COVID-related events to put healthcare and the pandemic under the microscope. They will include candid conversations on vaccines and busting pandemic-related myths.
“We’ll not only continue our celebration of science, but use it as an opportunity to share knowledge that inspires and empowers others to make our world a better place,” Executive Co-Director Jordan Rose said in the release.
Most festival events are free, but some require preregistration or admission to the venue where they’re taking place. For more information, visit www.atlantasciencefestival.org.
