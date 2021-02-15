The Atlanta Police Department announced it has increased to $10,000 the reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of one or more suspects in the case of a 12-year-old boy being murdered.
The reward is five times the normal amount Crime Stoppers Atlanta offers in major crime cases.
According to a news release, Feb. 10 at about 1:48 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call about an individual being shot near a home located at 1984 Shirley St. in southwest Atlanta. When they arrived, officers found a 12-year-old male lying unresponsive with apparent gunshot wounds.
“He was not alert, not conscious, or breathing, and was confirmed deceased by Grady EMS,” the release stated. “Homicide investigators responded to the scene to investigate and to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. This investigation is active and ongoing at this time.”
The boy was later identified as David Mack.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Tips can be submitted anonymously at 404-577-8477 or online at http://bit.ly/3i0F6OY. Witnesses do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward.
