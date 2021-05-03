The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects wanted in a December murder case and has released a video showing them leaving the scene.
According to a news release, Dec. 1 at about 1:45 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call about an individual being shot at a home at 248 Rocky Ford Road NE in the DeKalb County portion of Atlanta. Inside the residence, they found an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds. A preliminary police report stated the victim was found in the living room and had multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and torso areas.
“The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment but died of his wounds,” the release stated. “Homicide detectives are still working to determine the circumstances that led to this incident. The identity of the victim is not being released pending notification of next of kin.”
In the surveillance video, the suspects are seen running down a sidewalk, with the first one wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with a horizontal white stripe in the front, dark pants and dark shoes. The second suspect was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and dark shoes.
Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects is asked to call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Tips can be submitted anonymously at 404-577-8477 or online at http://bit.ly/3i0F6OY. Witnesses do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.