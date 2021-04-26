The Atlanta Police Department announced its officers saved a man from a burning car after he had a seizure. The police also released a body-cam video showing the rescue.
According to a preliminary news release, April 25 at about 4:57 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call about a car crash in the Shell gas station parking lot at 4511 Campbellton Road. When they arrived, they found the driver was having a seizure and was trapped inside of a burning vehicle.
“Officers responded quickly and were successful in getting the driver out safely,” the release stated. “(The) driver and officers were both transported to Grady (Memorial Hospital) with minor injuries.”
To view the video, visit https://youtu.be/7L3yLPkp_V0.The victim was not identified by the police in both the video and the release.
