The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing woman who reportedly has bipolar disorder and may need medical help.
A Mattie’s Call, a statewide alert for a missing disabled or elderly individual, has been issued for Jerrica Powers, 38, of Byram, Mississippi, who was reported missing by her family Feb. 23. According to a news release, McDonald was last heard from in Atlanta and may frequently visit the areas of 120 and 595 Piedmont Ave. in the downtown and midtown communities, respectively.
Powers is described as a Black female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 110 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair with gold tips and tattoos on her neck and arms. She was last seen wearing a black and green Puma sweat suit with matching shoes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Atlanta Police’s missing persons unit at 404-546-4235.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.