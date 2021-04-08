The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding two girls who ran away from home.
According to a news release, Aylissa Mosley, 13, and Kaliyah Miller, 12, left Aylissa’s home at 960 Constitution Road in southeast Atlanta at about 12:30 a.m. Because of their ages, investigators are worried about their safety.
Kaliyah is described as a Black female, 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was seen wearing a Champion white shirt and blue jeans. Aylissa is described as a Black female, 5-3, 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white Jordan shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the police’s youth squad unit at 404-546-4260.
