The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public’s aid in finding a woman who went missing earlier this month.
According to a news release and police report, Demetria Kendrick, 21, was last seen at 515 Fulton St. SW in Atlanta March 17 at about 2 p.m. and was reported missing by her mother. Kendrick is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 255 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the police’s homicide/adult missing persons unit at 404-546-4235.
