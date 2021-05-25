The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public’s aid in finding a missing elderly man with dementia.
According to a news release, Fred Samuels, 84, has been diagnosed with dementia and was last seen May 25 at 4 a.m. at his home at 1829 King Alfred Drive in southwest Atlanta. The Black man is 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 205 pounds and has black hair (though is mostly bald) and brown eyes. Samuels was last seen wearing gray pants, a gray shirt, white sneakers and an Atlanta Braves hat.
Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the police’s homicide/adult missing persons unit at 404-546-4235.
