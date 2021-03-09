The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man who has autism.
A Mattie’s Call, a statewide alert for a missing disabled or elderly individual, was issued for Kemal Johnson, 18, of Atlanta. He was reported missing by his family, which is concerned about his safety.
According to a news release, Johnson was last seen leaving his home, located at 2800 M.L. King Drive, Unit G26, March 8 at 1 p.m.
He is described as a Black male, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 140 pounds, with brown eyes and short black hair. Johnson was last seen wearing a black hoodie with “Trap” in white letters on the front, dark pants, white Nike Air Force 1 shoes and a backpack.
According to a missing persons report, he has tattoos on both arms, with the right one saying “Royalty” and the left one saying “Keyisha.” His nicknames are “Kem” and “Mal.”
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the police’s adult missing persons unit at 404-546-4235.
