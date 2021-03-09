The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing elderly man.
According to a news release, Rufus Hammond, 77, who has dementia, was last seen March 9 at 599 S. Evelyn Place in northwest Atlanta. He is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. Hammond was last seen wearing a black and white shirt, black and gray shoes and a black hat.
Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the police’s homicide/adult missing persons unit at 404-546-4235.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.