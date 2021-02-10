The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of robbing multiple dollar stores.
According to a news release, Feb. 8 at about 4:53 p.m., officers were sent to the Dollar General located at 2310 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in southwest Atlanta following a 911 call about a business robbery. When they got there, they spoke with the victim, who said a Black male wearing a dark blue or black Adidas track suit, black mask, black gloves and a black baseball cap robbed the store.
“The suspect approached the register armed with a firearm and told the store manager to give him all of the money out of all the registers,” the release stated. “After getting the money, the suspect fled the location.”
To view a video of the suspect committing the crime, visit https://youtu.be/kJj7ROZ41x0. Police stated the same man is also a suspect in multiple Family Dollar and Dollar General robberies in Atlanta and another nearby jurisdiction.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Tips can be submitted anonymously at 404-577-8477 or online at http://bit.ly/3i0F6OY. Witnesses do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $5,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspects.
