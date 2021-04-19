The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public’s aid in identifying a burglary suspect.
According to a news release, the suspect stole tools and equipment from a parking lot at 1155 Custer Ave. in southeast Atlanta April 17 at about 5:50 p.m. The suspect is shown on surveillance video loading them onto a trailer during the crime, and he was driving what appears to be a white Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck.
The suspect is described as a white male with short dark hair, a blue/dark-colored T-shirt, jeans/dark-colored pants and white shoes.
Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Tips can be submitted anonymously at 404-577-8477 or online at http://bit.ly/3i0F6OY. Witnesses do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
