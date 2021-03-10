The Atlanta Police Department announced a missing elderly man has been found and is safe.

According to a news release, a Mattie’s Call, a statewide alert for a missing disabled or elderly individual, was issued for Rufus Hammond, 77, who has dementia. He was last seen March 9 at 599 S. Evelyn Place in Atlanta.

But in a March 10 follow-up email, the police announced Hammond has been found and is in good health.

