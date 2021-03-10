The Atlanta Police Department announced a missing elderly man has been found and is safe.
According to a news release, a Mattie’s Call, a statewide alert for a missing disabled or elderly individual, was issued for Rufus Hammond, 77, who has dementia. He was last seen March 9 at 599 S. Evelyn Place in Atlanta.
But in a March 10 follow-up email, the police announced Hammond has been found and is in good health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.