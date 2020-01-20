The Atlanta Police Department has issued a Mattie’s Call for a man who went missing this weekend at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, and is seeking the public’s help in finding him.
The call was issued for Christopher Dasilva, 36, who flew to the Atlanta airport from Milwaukee Jan. 19 and was supposed to take a connecting flight to New Jersey later that day, according to an email from Sgt. John Chafee, a police spokesman.
But Dasilva, who according to a police missing person report was last seen at the airport at 8:30 a.m., missed his connecting flight and family members contacted police Jan. 20 to say he was missing.
Dasilva is described as a white male, 6 feet tall and 215 pounds. According to Chafee, he “suffered a brain injury as a child and reportedly suffers from mental issues.”
Anyone with information on Dasilva’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the department's adult missing persons unit at 404-546-4235.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.