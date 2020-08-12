The Atlanta Police Department announced it has arrested a suspect wanted for committing 32 property crimes (burglaries and entering autos) in DeKalb and Fulton counties.
Marcus Smith, 43, was arrested and charged with committing property crimes in Atlanta, mostly in the police’s Zone 6 and parts of DeKalb.
“Officer C. Boydston, along with the Zone 6 Crime Suppression Unit, exemplified careful planning and tactical surveillance that resulted in the safe capture and arrest of Mr. Marcus Smith,” a news release stated. Officer Romer and Investigator Howard also led the arrest efforts, said Officer Anthony Grant, a police spokesman.
More charges against Smith could be filed soon. The police also arrested Jarvis Smith, 29, who is not related to Marcus Smith, for unrelated theft from auto and vehicle theft charges, Grant said.
