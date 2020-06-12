The Atlanta Police Department has announced additional charges are being filed against the ATV driver who it said purposely hit one motorcycle cop while on foot and tried to hit others during peaceful protests that turned violent May 30.
According to a news release, Atlanta Police Motors Unit Officer Maximillian Brewer is being treated at Grady Memorial Hospital downtown after being hit by an ATV May 30 at about 10:30 p.m. while on foot near his motorcycle at the intersection of Marietta and Springs streets.
The driver of the ATV has been identified as Avery Goggans, 42, who earlier this month was charged with DUI, serious injury by vehicle, reckless driving, possession of marijuana and several other traffic charges.
June 11, the police upgraded the charges against Goggans to include aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. The new charges stem from both the incident involving Brewer and Goggans’ attempts to hit two other officers at different intersections earlier that day. Goggans remains in the Fulton County Jail.
“The preliminary investigation indicates the officer had been stationed at that intersection to block traffic from continuing on Marietta Street, into the area where protestors were present,” the release stated. “While there, an ATV drove past at a high rate of speed. A short time later, the ATV approached the intersection again at a high rate of speed and struck the officer. … The officer sustained significant injuries to his legs and was transported to Grady Hospital in stable condition by a nearby Georgia National Guard medical unit. The ATV rider was taken into custody on scene and has been transported to Grady Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.”
According to police, Brewer has been moved from Grady’s ICU to a regular room and is expected to be released from the hospital soon.
A gofundme.com online fundraiser has been set up to help pay for Brewer’s medical expenses, recovery and possibly other expenses. As of June 12, it has generated $198,530, nearly reaching its goal of $210,000. For more information or to donate, visit https://bit.ly/2zNWVPI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.