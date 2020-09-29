The Atlanta Police Department announced it arrested a suspect wanted for stabbing five individuals in four separate incidents.
According to a news release, Sept. 28 at about 11:10 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call about a person being stabbed in the area of 2456 Martin L King Jr. Drive in southwest Atlanta. Once they arrived, they found two adult males who were stabbed in the neck.
Just minutes after that, officers were dispatched following another 911 call about a person being stabbed nearby at 2680 Martin L King Jr. Drive. There they discovered a third adult male with a stab wound. “Officers searched the area but were unable to locate a suspect,” the release stated. “The description from both locations was very similar and investigators believed the same person stabbed all three of these victims.”
Sept. 29 at about 9 a.m. officers were called to 424 Decatur St. in southeast Atlanta, near the King Memorial MARTA station, following a 911 call about another individual being stabbed. There they found the victim, a 60-year-old male, with a serious stab wound.
“The officers on scene also learned that MARTA (Police) was investigating an incident that occurred nearby in which another victim was stabbed. Officers were searching the area when a witness pointed out the suspect. The suspect fled when police approached, and after a short foot pursuit officers from (Atlanta) and MARTA (police) apprehended 32-year-old Ahmad Jameel Rasheed.”
According to the police, the suspect description in the Sept. 29 crimes closely matched the description of the suspect from the previous day’s attacks.
“Because of the seriousness of the repeated attacks the APD homicide unit has taken over the investigation and is actively working to confirm whether the same person committed these crimes,” the release stated. “Once detectives can evaluate the evidence an updated statement will released.”
All five stabbing victims are expected to survive.
According to Fulton County jail records, Rasheed was arrested July 25 and charged with felony theft by taking but released Aug. 15. In 2007 he spent three days in jail after being apprehended for driving with a suspended license and failing to stop at a stop sign.
