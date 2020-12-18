The Atlanta Police Department announced it has arrested a man accused of murdering his girlfriend in a missing-person case that became a homicide.
According to a police report, Sean Macklin, 56, was reported missing Nov. 10 by her daughter, who lives in Indiana. Macklin was last seen at her home at the Columbia Senior Residences at MLK Village, located at 125 Logan St. in southeast Atlanta.
Also, Macklin’s supervisor at Piedmont Healthcare’s doctor’s office in LaGrange said she did not show up for work Nov. 6, 7 and 8 and last saw her Nov. 5 when she got off work.
When officers went to Macklin’s apartment, they talked to her live-in boyfriend, Anthony Bernard Stokes, who works at Columbia as a maintenance worker.
“Mr. Stokes advised that he has been having relationship issues with Ms. Macklin for the last three weeks,” the report stated. “He stated that she told him that she will be moving out on Saturday (11/7/2020) before she left to go to work on Friday at 3:30 a.m.”
Through the course of its investigation, the police identified Stokes as a suspect, stating “Macklin had been murdered by … Stokes in the apartment they shared.” A murder warrant was issued for Stokes, and he was arrested Dec. 16 and transported to the Fulton County Jail.
