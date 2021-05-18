The Atlanta Police Department announced it has arrested a 15-year-old boy in a fatal shooting.
According to a news release, May 17 at about 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call at 1919 Metropolitan Pkwy. in Atlanta about a report of an individual being shot. When they arrived, they found the victim, an adult male, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital but died of his wounds.
“Homicide detectives immediately responded to the scene and began their investigation,” the release stated. “Investigators were able to identify a 15-year-old male as a suspect in the case.”
The police secured warrants charging the suspect with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by an individual under 18. The juvenile male came to Atlanta Police Headquarters where he was taken into custody and transported to jail. His identity has not been released because he is a minor.
