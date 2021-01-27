If you plan to travel on Interstates 75, 85 and 285 in Atlanta early Thursday morning, you’ll want to choose an alternate route.
In an email, the Atlanta Police Department announced its accident investigations unit will partner with the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) and its Highway Emergency Response Operators (HERO) to conduct two fatal wreck reconstructions that will require two separate interstate highway closures.
Jan. 28 starting at 3 a.m., I-85 southbound at the Buford Highway exit and I-75 southbound at the Northside Drive exit will be closed as investigators safely reenact a crash where I-75 and I-85 southbound intersect at 17th Street.
As soon as that reconstruction ends, investigators will close I-285 southbound at the Highway 166 exit for the second wreck reenactment. Each investigation is expected to last about 30 minutes, and all highways will be reopened before the morning rush hour begins.
