The Atlanta Police Department announced the 12-year-old boy who ran away from home has been found and is safe.
Earlier in the day, the police had sent out, through the media, a call for the public’s help in locating the juvenile, but in a follow-up email, the department announced he has been located.
According to a news release, on March 3 at about 11:41 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call from 3136 MLK Drive SW in reference to a missing juvenile. When they arrived, they met with the mother of the missing juvenile who stated her son, Caleb Hester, ran away from home.
“Preliminary investigation indicates Caleb left the home after having a verbal dispute with his stepfather,” the release stated. “He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with black stripes with a logo of a brown teddy bear on it. He was also wearing a grey jogger, along with blue and white basketball sneakers. The investigation continues.”
