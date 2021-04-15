The Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association is offering residents three weekends to tour the metro area’s best residences with its annual Atlanta Parade of Homes.
The 2021 event starts April 24 and 25 and continues May 1 and 2 and 8 and 9. The free, self-guided, in-person tour will feature nearly 50 model and inventory homes from local home builders throughout metro Atlanta.
It features new homes throughout some of the most popular neighborhoods, mostly outside the Perimeter, in Bartow, Cherokee, Cobb, DeKalb, Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson and Paulding counties.
According to a news release, many of the participating homes are decorated models that feature the latest design trends and options in a variety of sizes, layouts and architectural styles. The Parade will feature everything from affordable entry-level homes and townhomes, moderately priced and large homes in popular neighborhoods and elegant custom homes in exclusive communities.
“The Atlanta Parade of Homes offers those in the home-buying process, and even those simply considering buying, the opportunity to view several communities over three weekends,” Corey Deal, the association’s executive officer, said in the release. “It is a great time to buy a new home in metro Atlanta and we are excited to play a part in facilitating that for our community.”
For more information, including details for participating homes and home builders, visit atlhomesparade.com or call 678-775-1465.
