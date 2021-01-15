The Atlanta Humane Society announced it has taken in 29 dogs that were living on a property in Toccoa and will put them up for adoption.
The dogs, all large-breeds mixes, were brought to the Toccoa-Stephens County Humane Shelter before being picked up by the society Jan. 14. The shelter contacted the society because it didn’t have the resources or facilities to care for all the dogs, society spokeswoman Christina Hill said.
“The dogs were urine-stained, living in outdoor sheds and a trailer,” Hill said. “They were all removed from the property by Toccoa-Stephens staff yesterday. No charges are expected to be pressed.”
The dogs, which range in age but are mostly adults, are staying at the society’s west Midtown location until they’re healthy enough to be adopted.
“They have various medical needs, including mange and neurological needs, and our shelter medicine team is creating support plans for each of them,” Hill said, adding all the dogs will be put up for adoption once they’re healthy enough.
The society’s website lists adoptable animals as they become available, including these dogs. For more information, visit www.atlantahumane.org/dogs.
