The Atlanta Humane Society has taken in 17 dogs after their owner died suddenly.
The organization was contacted by a local animal control department to help with removing the dogs from the owner's house and to bring them into its care, society spokeswoman Christina Hill said.
“The dogs range in age from about 4 months to 14 years and are mostly small terrier mixes,” she said in a Dec. 28 email. “During brief examinations, our team noticed some initial non-life-threatening medical issues, and we were informed of a cancer diagnosis for at least one of the dogs. Our team is letting these dogs rest tonight before performing full medical evaluations on each of them tomorrow.”
Hill said the dogs are nervous, which is common for dogs that lack socialization at a young age.
“Because of this, we anticipate many of the dogs will have an extended stay with us while they receive behavior treatment,” she said. “Animals at Atlanta Humane with more extensive behavior needs, like these 17 dogs, are always provided with a unique behavior and enrichment plan. This plan is implemented by an individual staff member or experienced foster caregiver with the assistance of our companion animal behavior specialist.”
The dogs will not be available for adoption right away but will be eventually. Anyone interested in adopting them should visit the society’s website regularly since the dogs will be listed there individually as soon as they are adoptable.
For more information, visit www.atlantahumane.org.
