The Atlanta Humane Society announced its disaster response team is returning from Foley, Alabama, where it picked up 196 cats and kittens who were housed in a shelter there damaged by Hurricane Sally.
Foley, located just north of Orange Beach, Alabama, and northwest of Pensacola, Florida, was hit hard by Sally, which made landfall in nearby Gulf Shores, Alabama, Sept. 16.
The Safe Harbor Animal Coalition, a cat-only rescue organization, contacted the society after its shelter was damaged by the storm, which also ruined its new spay and neuter clinic, including all of its new equipment. The society is bringing all of the shelter’s cats and kittens to its Alpharetta location Sept. 18.
“Once these felines are safe and settled with us, we will be working alongside other animal welfare organizations to coordinate the transport of these adoptable cats to other facilities while we care for those with the most critical medical issues so that they can also be available for adoption shortly,” society spokeswoman Christina Hill said in an email. “If alternative care for all of the cats who will be available for adoption in the short-term cannot be found, we will also be caring for and placing these cats up for adoption.”
If and when the cats are placed for adoption, the society will post that information on its website. For more information, visit www.atlantahumane.org.
