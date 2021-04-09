The Atlanta Humane Society announced it has rescued 14 cats and kittens from a home in Fort Valley after their owner died.
They were brought back to Atlanta for evaluation and will be put up for adoption once healthy.
“The cats vary in age and some of them have medical conditions that will require medical support from our shelter medicine team,” society spokeswoman Christina Hill said in an email. “The kittens are very young and being placed into foster care where they will receive expert, around-the-clock care. All cats are still being evaluated and anyone interested in adopting should keep an eye on our website.”
Hill said the organization’s “resources are extremely tight right now,” so donations are appreciated. Through April 30, any contributions made through its website will be triple matched thanks to the generosity of other donors.
For more information or to donate, visit atlantahumane.org.
