The Atlanta Humane Society announced it is offering free cats for the next three days to help relieve overcrowding in one of its shelters.
According to a news release, today through May 14, the organization is waiving the adoption fees of all felines 1 year and older. Cats only at the society’s West Midtown location and in foster care qualify for this fee-waived adoption promotion.
The West Midtown location is open six days a week, including today through May 14 from noon to 5 p.m.
“We do not require an appointment to be made, but depending on the number of interested adopters, we might close our waitlist earlier than listed,” society spokeswoman Christina Hill said in the release. “Our waitlist opens through a QR code accessible at the shelter starting at 11 a.m.”
To adopt a cat who is in foster care, adopters should visit the adoption application link in the cat's biography.
Prior to being adopted, all of cats receive a healthy pet examination from the society’s shelter medicine team, all age-appropriate vaccinations, flea and tick preventative and a microchip. All cats are also sterilized and receive any medical or behavioral care that they need.
All cats go home with a bag of Purina cat food, a VCA Animal Hospitals Healthy Start Certificate that can be used toward an initial exam and health guarantee within 10 days of adoption and a pet insurance offer from MetLife.
For more information, visit atlantahumane.org.
