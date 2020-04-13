Cal Morgan wants everyone to know that the Atlanta Humane Society is not temporarily closing its shelters due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, as some rumors may have alleged.
Instead, it’s emptied the shelters of dogs and cats so the pets owned by individuals who are hospitalized with the virus can be cared for in the shelters if needed, and for free.
“There’s a lot of stuff coming at us through the media and social media, and it can be very confusing to navigate all the information. We want to be that voice of authority and credible information to pet owners during the difficulty we’re all going through,” Morgan said in a video emailed to the society’s supporters April 11. “… While it’s ideal for you to keep those pets in a home with family and others, we recognize that’s not always possible.”
In the video, he also thanked the residents who have fostered more than 300 animals temporarily due to the coronavirus.
Morgan also said the society, which has shelters in Alpharetta, Duluth and west Midtown, is very much open for business despite the pandemic. It’s doing so through a variety of programs.
First, its food program recently was expanded to increase the distribution of free pet food for residents.
“So you’ll be seeing more information coming out about drive-through locations where you can drive up, maintain social distancing and be able to take some pet food home for your pets,” Morgan said.
He also said the organization will continue “for the foreseeable future” its program in partnership with Meals on Wheels Atlanta to provide food for senior citizens and shut-ins.
“We also have kept our animal hospital open in west Midtown,” Morgan said. “We continue to provide care for sick animals and injured animals. We are not a 24-hour emergency center, but we are open throughout the week to be able to provide those services.”
He added that the society’s call center (404-875-5331) remains a free resource where pet owners can “get credible information, also to book veterinary appointments and get access to resources in our community for pets.”
For more information, visit www.atlantahumane.org.
