The Atlanta Fair is back in town Oct. 8 - Nov. 7 at the Old Turner Field Grey Lot.
Fair-goers can once again take in all of the excitement and nostalgia of the Midway: classic carnival games, mouth-watering fair food and rip-roaring rides.
This year’s fair will feature returning favorites such as the Alien Abduction, Crazy Dance and Nemesis 360, whose inverted spins and lofty heights have been bringing out the daredevil in its patrons since 2018.
In addition, there will be new attractions the whole family can enjoy such as the Zero Gravity and Drop Tower.
While enjoying the attractions, The Atlanta Fair team suggests indulging in foods such as cotton candy, candy apples, popcorn, corn dogs and funnel cakes.
Dates and Times:
The Fair started Friday, Oct. 8 and ends on Sunday, Nov. 7
Monday – Friday: 5-11 p.m.
Saturday – Sunday: 1-11 p.m.
Fair Entrance Fees
Monday - Friday:
Always: $1 for guests under 42 inches
$3 for guests 42 inches and taller
Friday, Saturday Matinee (1-5 p.m.)
Saturday Evening (5-9 p.m.):
$8 for guests 42” and taller
Sunday:
$5 for guests 42” and taller
The Midway Ride Tickets are as follows:
Individual tickets: $1.25 each
Unlimited Ride Armbands: $25 each
Unlimited Ride Armbands are only valid on the day they are purchased.
The fair is located at Turner Field Grey Lot at 655 Central Ave SW, Atlanta.
Tickets are available to purchase online or at the gate beginning on Oct. 8 at 5 p.m. For online admission, visit atlantafair.net
In response to COVID-19, The Atlanta Fair team says they are taking extra precautions for the safety of all patrons, including regularly sanitizing all rides and attractions at the outdoor venue. Guests are asked to wear a mask while in attendance and practice social distancing when possible.
