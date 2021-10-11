Atlanta Fair 3

The Atlanta Fair has a new attraction called Zero Gravity

The Atlanta Fair is back in town Oct. 8 - Nov. 7 at the Old Turner Field Grey Lot. 

Fair-goers can once again take in all of the excitement and nostalgia of the Midway: classic carnival games, mouth-watering fair food and rip-roaring rides.

This year’s fair will feature returning favorites such as the Alien Abduction, Crazy Dance and Nemesis 360, whose inverted spins and lofty heights have been bringing out the daredevil in its patrons since 2018.

In addition, there will be new attractions the whole family can enjoy such as the Zero Gravity and Drop Tower.

While enjoying the attractions, The Atlanta Fair team suggests indulging in foods such as cotton candy, candy apples, popcorn, corn dogs and funnel cakes.

While you enjoy the new attractions, you can treat yourself to funnel cakes, lemonade, candy apples, and more

Dates and Times:

The Fair started Friday, Oct. 8  and ends on Sunday, Nov. 7

  • Monday – Friday: 5-11 p.m.
  • Saturday – Sunday: 1-11 p.m.

Fair Entrance Fees

Monday - Friday:

  • Always: $1 for guests under 42 inches
  • $3 for guests 42 inches and taller   

Friday, Saturday Matinee (1-5 p.m.)

Saturday Evening (5-9 p.m.):

  • $8 for guests 42” and taller     

Sunday:

  • $5 for guests 42” and taller

The Midway Ride Tickets are as follows:

  • Individual tickets: $1.25 each
  • Unlimited Ride Armbands: $25 each
  • Unlimited Ride Armbands are only valid on the day they are purchased.

The fair is located at Turner Field Grey Lot at 655 Central Ave SW, Atlanta. 

This year's fair has new attractions as well as old ones. 

Tickets are available to purchase online or at the gate beginning on Oct. 8 at 5 p.m. For online admission, visit atlantafair.net

In response to COVID-19, The Atlanta Fair team says they are taking extra precautions for the safety of all patrons, including regularly sanitizing all rides and attractions at the outdoor venue. Guests are asked to wear a mask while in attendance and practice social distancing when possible.

For more information, including weather updates, events and discounts visit the Atlanta Fair online at atlantafair.net and on facebook.com/ATLFAIR

The Atlanta Fair is open Monday through Friday from 5-11 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 1-11p.m.
