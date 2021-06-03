Metro Atlanta donut shops will celebrate National Doughnut Day, which is June 4, by offering a variety of free treats.
Here’s a rundown on those freebies:
Doughnut Dollies
Doughnut Dollies, which has locations in Marietta and Atlanta’s west Midtown and Virginia-Highland communities, will offer a free box of four signature doughnut flavors and a free doughnut card to the first 200 individuals who stop by.
Those who pick up their freebies at the new Virginia-Highland store, located at 1002 Virginia Ave., will get a sneak peak at that shop, which is expected to open later this month.
For more information, visit www.mydoughnutdollies.com.
Duck Donuts
Duck Donuts, which has four metro Atlanta locations (Alpharetta, Buckhead, east Cobb and Toco Hills), will celebrate the big day by offering a free cinnamon sugar, powdered sugar or bare donut.
For more information, visit www.duckdonuts.com.
Dunkin’
Dunkin’, which has locations throughout metro Atlanta, will give guests a free classic donut of their choice with the purchase of any beverage, while supplies last. Dunkin’ is celebrating the big day all week with special content on its Instagram and TikTok platforms and the launch of the #NationalDonutDay collection, featuring limited-edition donut-themed fashions including sweatshirts, T-shirts, tote bags and more.
Also, Dunkin’ of Georgia is partnering with the state’s law enforcement agencies to support Special Olympics Georgia’s Law Enforcement Torch Run. From 5 to 11 a.m., Special Olympics volunteers and local officers will welcome guests and collect donations to support Special Olympics athletes at participating Dunkin’ locations throughout the state.
Over the past six years, Dunkin’ guests have helped raise $411,479 in contributions to help improve the lives of children and adults with intellectual disabilities, and help them realize new dreams through year-round sports training and athletic competition.
For more information, visit https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog/how-to-get-a-free-donut-on-national-donut-day.
Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme, which has locations throughout metro Atlanta, is offering one free donut and a dozen glazed donuts for only $1 with any dozen-doughnut purchase (limit four dozen). Also, anyone who has received the COVID-19 vaccine also can get one free glazed donut.
For more information, visit www.krispykreme.com/promos/nationaldoughnutday.
