At its Dec. 7 meeting, the Atlanta City Council is expected to vote on the contract to manage the city’s five tennis centers, and the leader of one of the bidding companies said its bid is not being treated fairly by Atlanta’s procurement department based on each one’s experience.
Since spring 2019, Agape Tennis Academy and Universal Tennis Management (also known as Universal Tennis Academy) have been bidding on the contract.
“We always felt that we might be competing against more than just Agape, and this is proof that there are other forces working against us. Agape has repeatedly said they fairly won this RFP twice, and this proves there are other things going on behind the scenes,” said Tim Noonan, Universal’s co-founder and one of its six partners.
Universal had its nine-year contract with the city expire May 11, 2019, when Atlanta officials indicated they were leaning toward awarding the new contract to Agape. But it got a 90-day extension to Aug. 11, 2019 while undergoing the protest/appeal process with the city in an effort to win the new contract, which it ultimately won, but was only for a year.
During the protest/appeal period, residents, including players, installed “Keep UTA” signs in their yards and started two change.org online petitions signed by 3,524 adults and 624 students, respectively, requesting the council keep Universal as the city’s center management provider.
Universal managed the Chastain Park, Bitsy Grant, Sharon Lester, Washington Park and Joseph McGhee tennis centers at Chastain, Atlanta Memorial, Piedmont, Washington and White parks, respectively. It also manages the tennis centers at Blackburn Park, Briarlake Baptist Church and Georgia State University’s Clarkston and Dunwoody campuses, all in DeKalb County, and the James Creek Tennis Center in Cumming.
Agape, which is based at the DeKalb Tennis Center, which it manages, also managed the three Macon-Bibb County Tennis Centers for six months until September.
Aug. 11, when the centers’ one-year contract with Universal expired, the city’s parks and recreation department took over managing the facilities until a new contract was awarded.
At its Sept. 8 meeting, the council voted 14-1 to discard, or file, a recommendation from the city's procurement department to award the contract to Agape. District 10 Councilwoman Andrea Boone dissented. That meant the bidding had to start over again with another request for proposals (RFP) process.
Noonan said he believes Universal deserves to win the contract over Agape because of its prior success and experience. In a draft of a letter he planned to send to Universal’s supporters, he wrote Agape won the experience portion of the RFP by a 75-45 margin despite the fact that Universal has been in business for 25 years compared to Agape’s four.
After filing an open records request regarding Agape’s bid documents, Noonan said its projected revenues for the city over nine years are “crazy.”
“Agape offered the city 19.2% of gross revenue, which is a crazy amount,” he said. “In our business our profit margins are usually somewhere under 10%, but if I offered 20%, I would be guaranteed to lose money.”
Noonan added the 19.2% is a misrepresentation of the revenue figures since Agape’s documents state it would bring in an average of 2.13% in revenue annually, and the higher number is based on multiplying the annual revenue by the contract’s length.
Noonan said Agape is offering $930,000 combined in revenues for the city: $465,000 each for capital improvements and revenue sharing. He added Universal is offering 4% of gross revenue but that would equal $1.532 million over nine years, with $1.2 million in capital improvements and the rest in revenue sharing.
Amy Pazahanick, Agape’s owner, said her company is “super excited” to see the council move forward with the contract vote, adding the city’s scoring of the documents was fair.
“I think the procurement (department) did a great job and they did a proper job and a thorough job,” she said. “We had this procurement (process) three times and it was very thorough and proper.”
Noonan said he’d hoped the council would not vote on the contract until early in 2021, after his concerns over the documents’ scoring were addressed and any possible changes in scoring were made.
But at its Dec. 1 meeting, the committee voted to move forward to the council a resolution from Boone and District 2 Councilman Amir Farokhi calling for the city to award the contract to Agape, meaning it could be voted on at the Dec. 7 meeting, said Post 2 at-large Councilman Matt Westmoreland, who chairs the committee. He added the council knows about Noonan’s claims.
“I’m aware of them and folks on council have forwarded them to the procurement department and law department to review and respond (to) ahead of Monday’s meeting,” he said.
