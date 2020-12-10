For the second time in three months, the city of Atlanta has rejected a recommendation for Agape Tennis Academy to manage its five tennis centers, meaning the process to award the contract could start over.
Aug. 11, when the centers’ one-year contract with Universal Tennis Management (also known as Universal Tennis Academy) expired, the city’s parks and recreation department temporarily managed the facilities, including two in Buckhead, until a new contract was secured.
At its Dec. 7 and 8 meeting, the Atlanta City Council voted 15-0 to discard, or file, a recommendation from the city's procurement department to award the contract to Agape Tennis Academy. In a request for proposals (RFP) process, Agape won the bid over United, which had managed the five centers since 2010.
The council voted 14-1 at its Sept. 8 meeting to file the recommendation, with District 10 Councilwoman Andrea Boone dissenting.
Agape and Universal were the only two companies seeking the new contract in the most recent RFP process and in the earlier one. With Agape's recommendation being discarded, the city could start the RFP process over again.
Universal had its nine-year contract with the city expire May 11, 2019, when Atlanta officials indicated they were leaning toward awarding the new contract to Agape. But it got a 90-day extension to Aug. 11, 2019 while undergoing the protest/appeal process with the city in an effort to win the new contract, which it ultimately won.
During the protest/appeal period, residents, including players, installed “Keep UTA” signs in their yards and started two change.org online petitions signed by 3,524 adults and 624 students, respectively, requesting the council keep Universal as the city’s center management provider.
Universal managed the Chastain Park, Bitsy Grant, Sharon Lester, Washington Park and Joseph McGhee tennis centers at Chastain, Atlanta Memorial, Piedmont, Washington and White parks, respectively. It also manages the tennis centers at Blackburn Park, Briarlake Baptist Church and Georgia State University’s Clarkston and Dunwoody campuses, all in DeKalb County, and the James Creek Tennis Center in Cumming.
Agape, which is based at the DeKalb Tennis Center, which it manages, also managed the three Macon-Bibb County Tennis Centers for six months until September.
Tim Noonan, Universal’s co-founder and one of its six partners, said he felt the city of Atlanta’s scoring for the new contract in both RFP processes may have been unfair in awarding it to Agape considering the level of management experience Universal has over Agape.
“They could do a new RFP,” Noonan said of the city’s procurement department. “They may come up with some other creative solutions as well. We just don’t know at this point. … We appreciate their efforts to take a closer look at it.”
The council’s Dec. 7 meeting carried over to the next day because there were 432 public comments that lasted eight hours and 53 minutes, according to a news release. Noonan said some of the comments were from supporters of both Agape and Universal expressing their opinions on why either company should win the bid.
Amy Pazahanick, Agape’s owner, did not immediately return a voicemail message seeking comment on the council’s decision, but before the meeting she said she believes the company deserves to manage Atlanta’s tennis centers.
“I think the procurement (department) did a great job and they did a proper job and a thorough job,” she said. “We had this procurement (process) three times and it was very thorough and proper.”
