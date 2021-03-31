Atlanta, GA (30303)

Today

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 69F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Windy. Showers early then clearing overnight. Low 36F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.