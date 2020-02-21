Leaders with Fulton County Schools are hoping their efforts to provide more input on the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) Interstate 285 top end express lanes project have paid off.
In early December the district asked the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration to recognize it as a participating agency in the project. The administration granted that request Jan. 7, said Bill Boyajan, the district’s director of land management.
“What that national recognition does is it really gives us a higher level of status, a place at the table,” he said. “So we’ll be involved in a lot of the negotiations. We’re in contact with the Federal Highway Administration and they have asked us to be at their next meeting with GDOT. … So I think that’s a win for Fulton County.”
Boyajan shared that news during his GDOT update presentation at the Fulton Board of Education’s monthly meeting Feb. 20 at the South Learning Center in Union City. The district has been trying to obtain more project information from GDOT since it announced the plan to build express lanes along 285’s top end privately in October 2018 and publicly early in 2019.
Under the proposal, GDOT will build one express lane on each side of 285 from Paces Ferry Road in Cobb County northeast to I-75 and then two lanes on each side east from 75 to I-85 before dropping to one lane on each side southeast from 85 to Henderson Road in DeKalb County.
It also includes express lanes north on Georgia 400 from 285 to the North Springs MARTA station, where it will connect to express lanes that go all the way into Forsyth County.
The 285 express lanes will cost at least $5 billion to build and, due to the price and size, will be split into two parts, with the east one expected to open in 2029 and the west one in 2032.
At the board meeting, Boyajan showed slides of the three district properties that will be affected by the 285 project’s right-of-way acquisition: the administrative center, Heards Ferry Elementary School and Riverwood International Charter School, all in Sandy Springs.
He said the slides were derived from photos district employees took at the seven public information open-house meetings GDOT hosted in Cobb, DeKalb and Fulton counties in January to show the public its plans and collect its input.
“We have not had an independent meeting with (GDOT yet),” Boyajan said.
This is not the first time the district has tried to get its voice heard on the state’s express lanes projects impacting its schools. In August, after district leaders discovered its 400 express lanes would be built close to two Sandy Springs schools, Dunwoody Springs and Woodland elementary schools, Superintendent Mike Looney sent GDOT a letter requesting the lanes be moved away from the schools.
At its meeting in August, the board voted 7-0 to approve a resolution officially opposing the project.
Both the 400 and 285 projects have been controversial since they call for acquiring some residents’ homes and businesses along with the land on which they sit. But through design changes, GDOT has made an effort to save some properties from the express lanes’ path. Its leaders have said they will continue to work with others to minimize impacts as much as possible.
In an email responding to questions about the impacts GDOT's projects will have on the district's schools, Brian Noyes, a district spokesman, said GDOT has worked with the district since August to move the 400 express lanes near those two schools farther away from them.
"GDOT stated in December that it will make roadway improvements on land it already owns rather than take school system property for the road widening," he said. "This is good news for Dunwoody Springs and Woodland; however, the highway’s proximity to the school buildings and playfields still remains a high and significant concern. It’s important to note that this is based on what GDOT has released to the public, as the agency has not shared any new plans for the school system to review."
Regarding the 285 project, none of the three affected district properties’ buildings will be impacted by it. In an earlier design for the project, a corner of a parking lot at the administrative center was going to be taken to make way for the express lanes, but GDOT’s recent design tweaks mean it may not be impacted, Boyajan said.
“This right-of-way line (has) moved closer to I-285, so it’s further away from the administrative center,” he said.
According to Boyajan, the Heards Ferry and Riverwood campuses have retaining walls that may be affected by the project, and more retaining walls may have to be built by GDOT as part of the project.
Following his presentation, District 3 board member Gail Dean, who represents Riverwood and Heards Ferry, asked about Heards Ferry.
"What is going to happen with the movement of their right-of-way versus the retaining wall that’s there?” she said. “Will the retaining wall stay in place? Will there just be cars parked closer to the retaining wall?”
Boyajan replied, “That’s to be determined.”
He also mentioned at the meeting the deadline to give public comment on the 285 project is Feb. 25. Individuals can voice their opinions by visiting https://bit.ly/2Rw0sZ2.
Noyes said GDOT's separate plan to transform the 285/40 interchange, which is underway, includes the installation of reinforced concrete sound barriers between 400 and Woodland Elementary School in Sandy Springs.
"This has been a desire for the Woodland community and the school board for many years and is a welcome mitigation to the noise generated by the highway," he said. "This is a positive step toward addressing safety concerns at that school."
