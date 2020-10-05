The Brookhaven Police Department is investigating a possible road race incident that took place this morning and involved an Uber driver.
According information emailed by Deputy Chief Brandon Gurley, on Oct. 5 at about 4:30 a.m., an Uber driver was shot while inside his vehicle and heading south in the 3400 block of Buford Highway. The victim, who is not being identified by police, was hit in the abdomen and the thigh and was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Gurley said the driver was on duty but had no passengers in his vehicle. The southbound lane of Buford Highway near Briarwood Road was closed briefly while police investigated the incident. Northbound traffic was not affected.
In a follow-up interview, Gurley said the police believe the suspect vehicle is a white passenger car with more than one occupant.
“We’re trying to confirm the make and model and the number of people in the car,” he said. “It’s being described as a road rage incident, but we’re still working to find out what led to the alleged road rage.”
