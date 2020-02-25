An Atlanta man who allegedly told a woman he was gay to gain her trust before raping her has been convicted of the crime.
In a news release, Fulton County District Attorney Paul L. Howard Jr.’s office announced a Fulton Superior Court jury convicted Taurence Callagain, 36, of rape Feb. 21. Judge Eric Dunaway presided over the case, and Callagain will be sentenced at a date to be determined.
Several weeks before Sept. 6, 2015, the victim in the case met Callagain at the H.E. Holmes MARTA station in west Atlanta. They rode the same train and eventually exchanged phone numbers.
According to the release, the victim is a lesbian and has a female partner who she was in a relationship with when she met the defendant. Callagain told the victim he was gay to make her think their relationship was strictly platonic.
The victim regularly rode two MARTA buses and a train to commute to and from work. Sept. 6, 2015, after the victim missed the final bus of the night at 11:40 p.m., Callagain offered her a ride home so she didn’t have to walk a mile and a half to her apartment in the Allen Hills complex.
According to the release, Callagain said he first had to stop at his house to pick up some marijuana.
“When they arrived, Callagain and the victim entered his home,” the release stated. “At that point, the victim thought they were going to Callagain’s bedroom to smoke marijuana when he began to strangle her and proceeded to violently rape her. During the rape, Callagain told the victim if she fought or screamed, ‘I will get my boys to come in and hold you down.’
“The victim heard a male voice in the house, so she was terrified that if she kept screaming Callagain would, in fact, do as he said. Eventually, the victim escaped the defendant’s room, and she fled the location.”
The victim ran three miles to her home in the middle of the night before going to Atlanta Medical Center for treatment and then calling the police. She accurately described the interior of Callagain’s home, and her underwear was found in his laundry hamper.
According to the release, the defendant claimed the sex was consensual, but he was later arrested. Callagain has a pending aggravated assault case in Fulton but has no other criminal history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.