An Atlanta man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison after trafficking more than two dozen handguns domestically and internationally.
According to a news release, Wesley Joshua Smith, a/k/a “Menace,” 34, was sentenced Sept. 21 by Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas W. Thrash Jr. to five years of imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release. Smith pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting a separately charged accomplice who illegally obtained the handguns Smith trafficked.
“Straw purchasing firearms is not a victimless crime,” U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak said in the release. “Straw purchasers and the gunrunners who direct them help to fuel the illicit gun trade in Georgia and beyond – often with the firearms turning up only after another crime has been committed.”
Arthur Peralta, special agent in charge of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) in Atlanta, added, “Mr. Smith put guns in the hands of criminals. Buying guns for people you don’t know, or for people who cannot buy them legally, is a federal crime and we will continue to investigate and arrest those individuals who are engaged in this activity.”
According to Pak, the charges and other information presented in court, between December and February, Smith paid an accomplice to purchase 28 pistols — always two or three at a time — from various licensed firearms dealers in metro Atlanta. He was unable to purchase those firearms himself as a result of a 2013 conviction for an unrelated firearms offense in Maryland, where he had previously resided.
At the time of each purchase, Smith’s accomplice completed paperwork in which he falsely claimed to be the actual buyer of the guns when he knew that he was buying them for Smith, at Smith’s direction, and with Smith’s money.
Within days and weeks of the firearm purchases by Smith and his accomplice, local police officers in Maryland, the District of Columbia and Canada recovered nearly a half-dozen of these weapons from crime scenes.
Feb. 10, special agents with the ATF saw Smith accept a delivery of four, 9mm semiautomatic pistols and four, large-capacity, 30-round ammunition magazines. Agents arrested Smith after he tried to avoid apprehension by physically resisting an agent and attempting to flee.
This case was brought as part of Project Guardian, a national U.S. Department of Justice initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws, including those related to firearms trafficking. For more information, visit www.justice.gov/projectguardian.
